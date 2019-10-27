Run for your life in Stamford’s newest Halloween tradition. Gather friends and family, plan your costumes and get ready to have a fun morning at the Stamford EMS Run For Your Life Goblins, Ghosts & Zombie 3K on Sunday, October 27, 2019. The spirited, untimed event will start at 10am at the Stamford Town Center Outdoor Restaurant Plaza and follow a guided route in downtown Stamford. Enjoy music, giveaways and a Fall Festival at the finish line, complete with face painting, live entertainment, pumpkin decorating, photo booth and more!

There will be prizes for costumes and Halloween-themed participant medals for everyone. Visit https://www.stamfordems.org/run/ for additional details and to register – early bird pricing is just $25 until October 20th. Proceeds from the run will benefit Stamford EMS to replace two ambulances that were damaged earlier this year in an electrical fire. Additional funds are needed to replace vital equipment such as stretchers, mechanical chest compression devices, and other medical equipment that aid paramedics and EMTs in maximizing the survival of patients on their way to the emergency room. Sponsorship opportunities are available now. This fresh sports marketing opportunity will provide great exposure for your brand.

To learn more about becoming a sponsor, contact Lisa Yerinides at Lisa@stamfordems.org or call (203) 968-1118. Stamford EMS would like to thank sponsors Stamford Health, RFR Realty, Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey, Michael and Ronnie Wiederlight, Cross Insurance, Blue Chip Financial, and The TNS Group; community partners Stamford Downtown Special Services District and the Stamford Town Center; and media sponsors 95.9 THE FOX and Hey Stamford.