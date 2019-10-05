The Second Annual Dana’s Angels Research Trust (DART) — DART TO THE FINISH CHARITY WALK — will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Greenwich Point Park. Fun for the whole family, the DART to The Finish Walk is agreat way to spend a beautiful morning at Greenwich Point Park and raise help raise crucial funds for Niemann-Pick type C disease (NPC), often referred to as “children’s Alzheimers.” To register, visit danasangels.org.
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.