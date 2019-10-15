Salon Paul Michael hosts 'Battle Against Bullying' with Dr. Allyson Maida

In honor of October's National Bullying Prevention Month, Salon Paul Michael has partnered with Dr. Allyson Maida, psychotherapist in Westport and Associate Adjunct Professor at St. John’s University’s Criminal Justice department. Together they will present Battle Against Bullying, a lecture on how to identify and deal with bullying, on Tuesday, October 15th at 6:30 p.m. This free, informative one-hour lecture is for parents, teachers and the general public.

For many Fairfield County students, going to school is a happy and memorable experience. Yet, there are countless students who are at risk or have experienced bullying. For these students, attending school, extra-curricular events and navigating through life can be extremely stressful.

“At Salon Paul Michael community is at the heart of everything we do,” explained Paul Addario, Salon Paul Michael’s co-founder. “Part of our mission is to provide innovative opportunities at the salon for patrons and guests to come together as a community and learn from one another.”

If you’re interested in attending, please contact Salon Paul Michael at 203-349-9029 to register, as space is limited. Attendees are requested to wear something blue to make a unified statement against bullying.

