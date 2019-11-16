Event calendar brought to you by

Maroon & Gold Gala - St Joseph High School

The Waterview

215 Roosevelt Drive
 Monroe, 06468
USA

You Are Invited to the Maroon & Gold Gala!

November 16, 2019
6:30 pm  |  The Waterview, Monroe, CT

St Joseph High School's Maroon & Gold Gala is a scholarship event that casts a spotlight on the school’s strong commitment to community service and leadership. It is a fabulous evening of friends, cocktails, dinner, and live music, along with live & silent auctions.

The event is open to public and all proceeds benefit St Joe's Scholarship Fund.

Join Us for a Night of Fun and Fundraising Honoring: 

Monsignor Robert E Weiss 

Mary Ellen '83 & Matt Adzima
St Rose of Lima P '11, '14, '16
For Faith For Family

 

Saturday, 16 November, 2019

Contact:

Maria Martinez

Phone: 203-378-9378
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$150 per ticket

