Maroon & Gold Gala - St Joseph High School

November 16, 2019 6:30 pm | The Waterview, Monroe, CT
St Joseph High School's Maroon & Gold Gala is a scholarship event that casts a spotlight on the school’s strong commitment to community service and leadership. It is a fabulous evening of friends, cocktails, dinner, and live music, along with live & silent auctions.
The event is open to public and all proceeds benefit St Joe's Scholarship Fund.
Join Us for a Night of Fun and Fundraising Honoring:
