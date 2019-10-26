Sea Scare at Mystic Aquarium

Mystic Aquarium will be oozing with Halloween spirit, providing perfect opportunities to snap spooky selfies at all of your favorite exhibits! Discover creepy cool critters like the Halloween crab, pink-toed tarantula, isopods and more. Watch our SCUBA team carve pumpkins underwater. Join the Monster Mash Bash and dance to classic Halloween hits. Show off your spirit during a costume contest. We’re turning down the lights in Jurassic Giants to turn up the adventures, so pack your reusable trick-or-treat bag and prepare for roaring family-friendly fun!

FREE for Aquarium members and with admission.