Abilis LEAP Transition Information Session in Wilton October 10th

Abilis, the non-profit organization that provides services and support to more than 700 individuals with special needs and their families, is hosting a free LEAP Transition Information Session in Wilton on Thursday, October 10, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. The Wilton session will be held at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church on 36 New Canaan Road, in Wilton, Connecticut. The event is free and open to the public; registration is required and available at abilis.us/calendar.

The information session is for families to participate in an interactive discussion about Transition Programming for Young Adults with Special Needs. The goal of the Abilis community-based program is to help young adults become more independent, obtain meaningful jobs, and participate in community activities. Representatives from Abilis will provide an overview about the Abilis LEAP Transition Program, discuss the initial steps required to determine the potential programs and services a family member might consider, and review the vocational skills, life skills, cognitive social development, and community involvement that needs to be considered when living as an independent adult. Abilis offers multiple transition programs throughout Fairfield County in the towns of Greenwich, New Canaan, Stamford, Westport, Wilton and Ridgefield.

Abilis is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that supports more than 700 individuals with special needs and their families from birth throughout their lives. Abilis has been a leader in serving the special needs community in Fairfield County in towns including, Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, Norwalk, Ridgefield, Stamford, Westport, Weston and Wilton, and has a long-standing reputation for individualized, high quality care. For more information, visit www.abilis.us, or facebook.com/Abilisinc, twitter.com/Abilis, or instagram.com/abilis_us.