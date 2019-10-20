Abilis, the nonprofit organization that provides services and support for individuals with special needs and their families, will host its 14th annual Walk/Run for Abilis on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Greenwich Point Park (Tod’s Point) in Old Greenwich, Connecticut. This fun family-friendly event includes children’s activities, a 1-mile wheelchair and stroller accessible walk, and a 5K run. There is a $40 registration fee for the Run for adults and $20 for children ages 11-to-17; the Walk is FREE to participate, but a donation to Abilis is appreciated. Register for both the Walk and the Run at abilis.us/walkrun. On-site registration is available on Sunday, October 20, beginning at 7:30 a.m. The run kicks off at 9:00 a.m. and the Walk at 11:00 a.m. Kids activities, food and fun are provided. Prizes will be awarded for the top three Run finishers in each category for men, women and children (under the age of 11, and ages 11-17). Team awards are also given to those with the most team members and those who raise the most. Creativity awards are always a crowd-pleaser with prizes given to the most unique Run and Walk outfits. Master of Ceremonies for the Walk/Run for Abilis is Billy Blanks Jr., fitness celebrity, actor, singer, producer, director, creator and owner of Dance It Out® Fitness brand and the MoveTube Network as well as artistic director for the Wall Street Theater.

This year’s Walk/Run for Abilis Ambassador is Rebecca Yorkmark who will lead the Walk. Rebecca is 22 years old, and Abilis worked with Rebecca and her family to help transition her from a residential school where she was outplaced to living in a supported apartment with a housemate where she will continue to develop her independent living skills close to her family and friends. Rebecca currently attends Abilis’ young adult LEAP transition program in Greenwich, volunteers in the community and is working on developing skills which will lead to a competitive job.

“We are so excited for this year’s 14th annual Walk/Run for Abilis,” noted Amy Montimurro, president and CEO of Abilis. Our annual event celebrates inclusion and diversity and is created for people of all ages and abilities. Our event brings together Abilis families, local business partners, and community members to build awareness and raise critical funds for Abilis programs. It is such a special day in support of the local special needs community we serve.”

The Walk/Run for Abilis offers fun for everyone around beautiful Tod’s Point. Face painting, crafts, carnival games, a bouncy house, a “bubble bus,” and other popular activities will be available for children. Music will inspire the group and free food and beverages will be available throughout the event.

Sponsors of the event include Berkshire Hathaway/Nancy Fogwell and Cesar Rabellino, Carnival For A Cause, Fran and Mitch Cohen, Moffly Media, Holland & Knight, J. Dwyer Builders, Sebass Events & Entertainment and Toyota of Greenwich.

Abilis is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that supports more than 700 individuals with special needs and their families from birth throughout their lives. Abilis has been a leader in serving the special needs community in Fairfield County in towns including, Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, Norwalk, Ridgefield, Stamford, Westport, Weston and Wilton, and has a long-standing reputation for individualized, high quality care. For more information, visit www.abilis.us, or facebook.com/Abilisinc, twitter.com/Abilis, or instagram.com/abilis_us.