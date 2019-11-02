Event calendar brought to you by

3rd Annual Fall Parenting Conference: Rising to the Challenge

Winston Preparatory School

57 West Rocks Rd.
 Norwalk, CT 06851
USA

Leading experts share what parents need to know to help their children with LD and ADHD succeed! Keynote Address: "LD/ADHD/Executive Skills - What's the Connection" by Dr. Peg Dawson, best-selling author of the Smart But Scattered series of books in addition to 11 break-out sessions covering dyslexia, parent stress, and working with the school. Session track of sessions for middle and high school students. Sponsored by Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities. Register at http://risingtothechallenge3.eventbrite.com

Saturday, 02 November, 2019

Contact:

Alison Brown

Phone: 203 682-1664
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

