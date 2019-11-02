3rd Annual Fall Parenting Conference: Rising to the Challenge

Leading experts share what parents need to know to help their children with LD and ADHD succeed! Keynote Address: "LD/ADHD/Executive Skills - What's the Connection" by Dr. Peg Dawson, best-selling author of the Smart But Scattered series of books in addition to 11 break-out sessions covering dyslexia, parent stress, and working with the school. Session track of sessions for middle and high school students. Sponsored by Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities. Register at http://risingtothechallenge3.eventbrite.com