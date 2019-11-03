Stamford Mineralogical Society's 31st Annual Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, Crystal, and Fossil Show and Sale is Saturday, November 2nd and Sunday, November 3rd, at The Eastern Greenwich Civic Center, 90 Harding Road, Old Greenwich, CT 06870 Free parking or take New Haven line to Old Greenwich Train Station. 24 Dealers in two rooms and one wholesaler.

Hourly Door Prizes – Grand Door Prizes – Mini-Mine for Kids

Donation $6.00 – Under 12 free with Adult; Scouts in uniform free. Visit StamfordMineralSociety.org for more information