Clean-Crafted Wine Tasting

Come learn about the Clean-Crafted wine and experience pure, honest, and delicious wine, just as Nature intended.
About this Event
Wine is a tricky business, because when it comes to their growth cycle, grapes tend to march to the beat of their own drum. Their natural flavor, color and growing cycle is driven by nature. To capture sameness and establish predictability, producers rely on synthetic pesticides, chemical additives and sugar, which yield a product that tastes the same, bottle after bottle, year after year. Chemical pesticides and additives also make it possible to maximize yields and hide flaws, like bacteria and other unpleasant elements. Unfortunately, this processed wine is chemically-altered and completely unnatural, and you can taste it.
Join us and learn what Clean Wine is all about!
This event is hosted by Osteostrong Greenwich and will be presented by Erika Deutschlander.
Erika has been a Physical Therapist for over 25 years. She is a bee-keeper, and owner of AtlasproPT, offering the life-changing, alternative Swiss treatment, Atlasprofilax. Healthy living and delicious clean wine are important to her, which is why she became a consultant with Scout and Cellar Clean-Crafted wine. Why drink dirty, when you can drink clean?
