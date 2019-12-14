Event calendar brought to you by

The Trained Eye: The Art of Railroads & Stations

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum

295 West Ave
 Norwalk, CT 06850

A subject matter explored by some of the great artists of the 19th and early 20th centuries, such as Claude MonetEdward Hopper, and Camille Pissarro, railroads and stations are familiar places that continue to inspire contemporary artists and impact society and the environment.

Curated by artist and Trustee Gail Ingis and Trustee Julyen Norman, the exhibition will feature artists:  David Bravo, David Dunlop, Julie O’Connor, DeAnn Prosia, Helen Roman, Alexsander Rotner, Cathy Russell, Anthony Santomauro, Norm Siegel, and Rob Zuckerman.

Saturday, 14 December, 2019

Contact:

Charles Hill

Phone: 2038389799

Cost:

Gen. Admission: $10 adults, $8 seniors, $6 childre

