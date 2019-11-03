Scouts and Soldiers - Native American Living History Event

In celebration of Native American Heritage Month!

Drew Shuptar-Rayvis, locally well-known living historian of Algonkian life, will run a family friendly living history program, “Scouts and Soldiers - Native Americans in the Colonial Wars” on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Learn about Native Americans and their crucial involvement in the colonial wars of the 18th century. Explore a Native American soldier’s campsite with living historian of Algonkian life, Drew Shuptar-Rayvis. View 18th century Native American artifacts, learn about Native American survival techniques and discover the Native American tradition of wampum belt making. There will also be a live musket demonstration. Drop in anytime between 1:30pm – 3:30pm to discover Native American life.



Event takes place at Mill Hill Historic Park – 2 East Wall St. Norwalk, CT. Handicapped and Limited Mobility parking on site only. For general parking, please follow signs to parking across the street.



Early Bird Kid (6 - 12) tickets: $4.00. Kids Day of & at the door: $5.00. Early Bird Teen/Adult Tickets: $8.00. Teen/Adult Day of & at the door: $10.00. Kids under 5: Free! Purchase tickets at https://scoutsandsoldiers.brownpapertickets.com/ or at the door.



For more information on visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525.



The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.



Photo Credit: Drew Shuptar-Rayvis