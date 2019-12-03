Event calendar brought to you by
This free event is open to anyone interested in or involved with the adoption process, including professionals, community members, expectant parents, adoptive or prospective adoptive parents, and adoptees. Come learn about the domestic adoption process and meet the staff of Forever Families Through Adoption.
Tuesday, 03 December, 2019
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM
Contact:
Joy Goldstein
Phone: 9149391180
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Friday, 25 October, 2019
From Corsets to Suffrage: Victorian Women Trailblazers 12:00 PM
The Trained Eye: The Art of Railroads & Stations 12:00 PM Monday, 23 March, 2020
Gentle Yoga with Helena Svedin 09:30 AM Sunday, 27 October, 2019
From Corsets to Suffrage: Victorian Women Trailblazers 12:00 PM Saturday, 02 November, 2019
Stamford Mineralogical Society's 31st Annual Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, Crystal, and Fossil Show and Sale 10:00 AM Tuesday, 03 December, 2019
11th Annual Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa's Village 12:00 PM Thursday, 05 December, 2019
11th Annual Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa's Village 12:00 PM Monday, 02 December, 2019
11th Annual Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa's Village 12:00 PM Saturday, 26 October, 2019
Sea Scare at Mystic Aquarium 12:00 PM Sunday, 03 November, 2019
Scouts and Soldiers - Native American Living History Event 01:30 PM
Monday, 30 March, 2020
Gentle Yoga with Helena Svedin 09:30 AM Monday, 06 April, 2020
Gentle Yoga with Helena Svedin 09:30 AM Tuesday, 03 December, 2019
Free Information Session 06:00 PM Friday, 25 October, 2019
Afro R&B Presents AFROBEATS African Dance class 07:00 PM Saturday, 23 November, 2019
Books Across Stamford: A Giving Thanks Book Giveaway 01:00 PM Sunday, 03 November, 2019
Scouts and Soldiers - Native American Living History Event 01:30 PM Monday, 23 March, 2020
Gentle Yoga with Helena Svedin 09:30 AM Saturday, 02 November, 2019
Stamford Mineralogical Society's 31st Annual Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, Crystal, and Fossil Show and Sale 10:00 AM Sunday, 03 November, 2019
Stamford Mineralogical Society's 31st Annual Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, Crystal, and Fossil Show and Sale 10:00 AM Friday, 25 October, 2019
From Corsets to Suffrage: Victorian Women Trailblazers 12:00 PM