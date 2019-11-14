Event calendar brought to you by

LGBTQ+: Cultural Conversations on Sanctuary

Sacred Heart University

5481 Park Avenue
5401 Park Avenue
 Fairfield , CT 06825

LGBTQ+ Community Forum!
Hosted by
Color Me Marigolds

IT TAKES COLLECTIVE SUPPORT, VISIBILITY AND PRIDE TO CREATE A COMMUNAL SANCTUARY.

Join us as we discuss identity and sexuality in cultural conversations on sanctuary.

Keynote speaker:
Parvez Sharma - filmmaker, author and journalist. Director of the inspirational documentaries ‘A Sinner in Mecca’ and ‘A Jihad for Love.’

Sacred Heart University
Martire Business and Communications Center
(Martire forum, building 5401)
5481 Park Avenue, Fairfield CT 06825

 Thursday, November 14, 2019
5:00pm-8:00pm |FREE| Open to Public
Light refreshments will be provided.

RSVP required:
CONTACT: SAMAPRIDE17@GMAIL.COM
FACEBOOK: ColorMeMarigolds
EVENTBRITE: LGBTQ+ Conversations on 'Sanctuary'

Salaha (Annie)

free

