Center for Nonprofit Excellence - Cheers to 10 Years!

Please join us to celebrate a decade of strengthening Fairfield County's nonprofits and to honor the first class of inductees into the Center for Nonprofit Excellence Hall of Fame. On November 13, 2019 - 6:00 to 9:00PM for Cocktails & Hors D’oeuvres.



Our Center for Nonprofit Excellence is a dedicated capacity-building and professional development resource for our region’s nonprofit sector.



We'll be honoring our Center For Nonprofit Excellence Hall of Fame Inaugural Class:

Bank of America • The Carver Foundation of Norwalk, Inc. • Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants • Harvard Business School Community Partners • JPMorgan Chase & Co. • Dan Levinson • Newman’s Own Foundation • Pro Bono Partnership • The Center for Nonprofits at Sacred Heart University • SoundWaters





Get tickets now: FCCFoundation.org/CNE10