Toddler Tuesday at Mystic Aquarium

Mystic Aquarium & Institute for Exploration

55 Coogan Blvd
 Mystic, CT 06355

Take a time out you and your toddler will adore! Every Tuesday in November, join in kid-friendly activities from 10:30am to 2:00pm. Check out what we have planned for you and your toddler this fall!

*Event is included with admission & with membership

 November 5 | Celebrate American Football Day

Come decked out in your favorite gear, make a team pennant, dance to sports anthems and vote for your Aquarium MVP. Bonus! Meet football players from Stonington High School.

November 12 | Green Bubble Party

Blow homemade eco-friendly bubbles with repurposed household items while SCUBA divers swim with the fish and play underwater with you!

November 19 | Cuddle Clinic

Bring in your favorite stuffed animal to get a free check-up by our vet staff and learn how you can protect and care for other animals.

November 26 | Turkey Puppets

Using a paper bag, feathers, markers and your imagination, make a hand puppet turkey to take home in time for Thanksgiving.

 

Tuesday, 26 November, 2019

Mystic Aquarium

Phone: 8605725955
Website: Click to Visit

