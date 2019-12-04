Winter Open House at St Joseph High School

St Joes is decking the halls with holiday cheer...literally! Come see for yourself at Winter Open House! Winter Open House is the perfect opportunity to meet our faculty, staff and students, especially as our school is transformed into a winter wonderland for the holidays! Join us to learn more about our curriculum, immersion trips, clubs, sports and traditions on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 6:30-8:00pm. This event is open to all prospective students (5th grade and above) and their families. Visit sjcadets.org/visit to register today!