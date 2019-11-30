Wall Street Holiday Marketplace

Come join us for Wall Street's Holiday Marketplace!

It will be held on Saturday, November 30th 2019 at 9:30 am to 6:00 pm and December 1st 12:30 pm to 5:00pm at the Norwalk Public Library!

The festival will include some strings musicians, a gingerbread house contest, and a gift wrapping table. We hope to have authors there as well to sell their autographed books. We are currently marketing the event through several on-line platforms, and with Linda Kavanah, who runs Norwalk Now. This is the marketing company for all Norwalk events. We also hope to have street signs placed strategically along the I-95 exists close the new regional mall with signs that weekend.

We are also having a Gingerbread House making contest that is free, in case you know of anyone who likes that sort of thing. There will be three categories, Elementary, Teen and Adult. No charge to join, just make your house on a wooden board at home and bring it in. I have also attached the rules.

There will also be local vendors there from Norwalk!