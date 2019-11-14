Living Brands vs. Artificial Intelligence: Gurus Explore Marketing's Future...

To peer into marketing's future, don't miss two global gurus of mind science talk about emerging theories of human motivation and artificial intelligence.

On Thursday, Nov. 14, in Stamford, Conn., the American Marketing Association Southern CT Chapter hosts two global experts in neuroscience and AI to examine the intersection of how humans think, the biology that guides our actions, and how marketing tools and AI can influence behaviors. This is a must-see event for marketers, advertising executives, or anyone interested in the future tools and techniques of data science in marketing.

Speakers include:

Dr. Constantinos Pantidos, president of Brand Aviators in London, UK. Pantidos, author of "Living Brands: How Biology & Neuroscience Shape Consumer Behavior and Brand Desirability," will present his theories on how human biology guides reactions and motives, and how brand marketers can move beyond the tired cliches of "segments" and "positioning" to truly influence human minds. Pantidos has deployed his strategies for clients including Nestle, Heineken and Unilever.

Karl Lendenmann, president of DecisionTree Analytics, a global analytics operation, will then present the current state of AI development -- from defining what artificial intelligence is to explaining the current tools in data science that can be leveraged by marketers to automate consumer influence systems. Lendenmann is former partner at KPMG, former research council member at the IAB, and has provided management consulting on analytics and business strategy to clients around the globe.

Marketers live in a world of emerging artificial intelligence -- from GPS navigation to Siri and Alexa voice assistants. But as science speeds forward in replicating human brains, most marketers still use old tools from the 1970s: personas, brand positioning, untested messages, manual forecasts. Pantidos and Lendenmann will unveil new solutions.

Event includes a networking party from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with wine and hors d'oeuvres, followed by speeches starting at 6:45 p.m. and panelist Q&A. Hosted at the beautiful Workpoint facility on the shoreline at 290 Harbor Drive, Stamford, Conn.

Sponsored by Mediassociates and Alphagraphics with support from Wunderland, Austin Lawrence, and Altamira.