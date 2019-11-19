25 Old Kings Highway North Darien, CT06820 United States
De-Stressing during the Holiday Season
Please join us for a presentation on ways to de-stress with food & nutrition during the holiday season & beyond! PLUS you’ll be treated to a cooking demo learning how to make de-stressing healthy holiday sweets!
Chef Via Melissa is a certified nutritional chef and graduate fromThe Academy of Culinary Nutrition (ACN).She is also a certified nutrition and wellness counselor fromAmerican Fitness Professionals & Associates (AFPA).
