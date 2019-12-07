Rowayton Gardeners Christmas Market

Bring the whole family Saturday, December 7th from 9am – 1pm to the Rowayton Gardeners’ Annual Christmas Market at the Community Center, 33 Highland Avenue.

On December 7th, the Rowayton Community Center transforms into a stunning showcase of holiday decorations. The Market features designer-quality wreaths and center pieces, one-of-a-kind gifts, boxwood trees and ornaments – all reasonably priced. A range of fabulous items are on offer at the Silent Auction, and Santa is also on hand to welcome children and grandchildren. Don’t miss this popular fund raising holiday event sponsored by Fairfield County Bank and supporting sponsor Rand Insurance.

Come support the Garden Club’s mission of spreading the word about conservation, maintaining most of our public spaces, introducing children to the joy of growing living things, and raising community awareness about the environment. Join us and treat yourself to something beautiful for your home, family and friends.