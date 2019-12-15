Noel! with Stamford Symphony Brass

Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 4pm Sonorous brass of Gabrieli and Bach, sing-along favorites and an appearance by Santa.! Fun for all the family! Special appearance of the Stamford High School Madrigal Singers led by Victoria Hervieux, dancers from the Ballet School of Stamford at Chelsea Piers choreographed by Lisa Graciano and students from Project Music. Hosted by Janey Choi.

Tickets start at $35, Kids tickets are FREE with an accompanying adult. Please call the box office at 203.325.4466.

At St. John’s Episcopal Church, 628 Main Street, Stamford,Ct

For more information please visit www.stamfordsymphony.org

/* * * * The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County. It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives. The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.