Maritime Garage Gallery Winter Exhibit 'Seeds of Peace'

Stop by the Maritime Garage Gallery’s winter exhibit to experience a sense of calm during the busy holiday season. The works of art featured in the Gallery’s “Seeds of Peace” exhibit embrace the senses of peace and serenity. The exhibit will run from December 10, 2019 through February 29, 2020.

“Seeds of Peace” presents the works of 28 artists from around the region, including Mark Schiff of Norwalk; Jennifer Prat from Fairfield; Julie O'Connor, of Weston; and Shanan Haislip of Terryville, CT. Nadia Martinez has curated the exhibit.

The Maritime Garage Gallery is part of the Parking Authority’s “Art in Parking Places” placemaking initiative, an effort to support art in parking spaces. The gallery is located at 11 North Water Street in the SoNo district of Norwalk. It is free and open to the public from 9:00am -5:00pm, Monday through Friday. For more information, call 203- 831-9063, or visit www.norwalkpark.org/public-art.