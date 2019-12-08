Event calendar brought to you by
Selfies With Santa for People & Pets
Stratford Animal Control
225 Beacon Point Road
Stratford, CT
06615
USA
One weekend only!
Stratford Animal Rescue Society (STARS) will be hosting a Holiday Fundraiser from 9am-5pm both days.
Selfie's with Santa will be available at 11am-3pm both days.
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Thursday, 05 December, 2019
December Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Friday, 06 December, 2019
December Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Saturday, 14 December, 2019
Eat, Drink and SHOP Merry 12:00 PM Wednesday, 11 December, 2019
Fight Osteoporosis, no pharmaceuticals, no side effects (presentation) 07:00 PM Monday, 23 March, 2020
Gentle Yoga with Helena Svedin 09:30 AM Thursday, 05 December, 2019
HMA Exhibit: In A Dark Wood, Wandering Wednesday, 11 December, 2019
December Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Saturday, 14 December, 2019
In Dulci Jubilo: Music for an Infant Savior 07:00 PM Thursday, 12 December, 2019
December Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Monday, 06 April, 2020
Gentle Yoga with Helena Svedin 09:30 AM
Saturday, 07 December, 2019
Holiday Decor Fundraiser & Pet Boutique 09:00 AM Sunday, 08 December, 2019
Holiday Decor Fundraiser & Pet Boutique 09:00 AM Saturday, 07 December, 2019
Selfies With Santa for People & Pets 11:00 AM Sunday, 08 December, 2019
Selfies With Santa for People & Pets 11:00 AM Saturday, 08 February, 2020
South Pacific: In Concert 07:30 PM Saturday, 14 December, 2019
Baroque to Pops 05:00 PM Thursday, 05 December, 2019
December Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Friday, 06 December, 2019
December Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Saturday, 07 December, 2019
December Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Tuesday, 10 December, 2019
December Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM