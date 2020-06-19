Event calendar brought to you by

Stamford Small Business Expo

Stamford Town Center

100 Greyrock Pl
 Stamford, CT 06901

Website: Click to Visit

HISTORY:

The Small Business Saturday Pop-Up Shop was implemented to give small business owners and local buyers a chance to connect and support each other. Small Business Saturday's enables shoppers to make a big impact in their neighborhoods by supporting a local small business.

EVENT:

Small Business Saturday Pop Up Shop is the last Saturday of every month set aside to support small businesses across the entire state. Come celebrate the thriving small businesses in Stamford, CT and Fairfield County. Small businesses are the backbone of the community and support is essential. Innovations, products, and displays will be on hand. In a nutshell "Stay Local, Shop Local, and Support Local" companies and entrepreneurs.

Free Tickets & Vendor Info -> https://www.eventbrite.com/e/small-business-pop-up-shop-tickets-75056157989

Friday, 19 June, 2020

Contact:

Michael Calloway

Phone: 803-370-2634
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

FREE

