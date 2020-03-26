Controlling Backyard Invaders
Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens
151 Brookdale Road
Stamford, CT 06903
Phone: 203-322-6971
Website: Click to Visit
Do you know the answers to these questions?
· Can you identify the invasive plants growing in your backyard?
· Do you know why invasive plants are a problem?
· Can you control invasive plants without chemicals?
Please join us as Advanced Master Gardener and Bartlett’s Board Chairman, Peter Russell, defines and discusses the characteristics of invasive plants, the five key invasive plant questions homeowners need to address and how to identify and control some of the most common invasive plants you are likely to find in your backyard.
Admission is $10 for members and $20 for non-members. Space is limited, sign up today!
If you are interested in becoming a Bartlett member, please click here.
Thursday, 26 March, 2020
Contact:Jane Von Trapp
Cost:$10 for members, $20 for non-members
