Native Plants with a Twist!
Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens
151 Brookdale Road
Stamford, CT 06903
Stamford, CT 06903
Phone: 203-322-6971
Website: Click to Visit
Native plants just got a bit more interesting! Come join us for a special lecture on unique natives with Adam Wheeler of Broken Arrow Nursery.
Adam is a past recipient of the Young Nursery Professional Award from the New England Nursery Association and is the current Vice President of the North American Maple Society. He loves to share his passion for plants through photography and educational outreach. As a result, he lectures widely on a variety of subjects and is also an adjunct lecturer at Naugatuck Valley Community College and the Berkshire Botanical Garden.
Admission is $15 for Bartlett members and $25 for non-members. Click here to sign up!
Thursday, 04 June, 2020
Contact:Jane Von Trapp
Cost:$15 for members, $25 for non-members
RSVP:
0 of 70 Spaces Requested
RSVP For This Event By 06/04/2020
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.