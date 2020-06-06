Leaf Casting

Event calendar brought to you by
Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens
151 Brookdale Road
Stamford, CT
06903
Phone: 203-322-6971
Website:
Click to Visit
Join us as local artist and sculptor, Elizabeth White, shows us how to make Leaf Casts! This is a wonderful way to add natural & fun elements to your backyard or even to make as a gift!
Admission is $30 for Bartlett members and $40 for non-members. Space is limited, click here to register!
Saturday, 06 June, 2020
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM
Contact:
Jane Von Trapp
Categories:
