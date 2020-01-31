Event calendar brought to you by
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery
This January, Geary Gallery of Darien presents “Abstract Gazing,” featuring the contemplative paintings of Westport artist, Kelley Schutte. Her exhibit runs January 2 – 31 at the Geary Gallery, located at 576 Boston Post Road in Darien. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. https://www.gearygallery.com/?exhibitions=kelley-schutte-abstract-gazing
Friday, 31 January, 2020
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Saturday, 04 January, 2020
Tuesday, 07 January, 2020
Wednesday, 08 January, 2020
Thursday, 09 January, 2020
Friday, 10 January, 2020 View Series Overview
Contact:
Anne Geary
Phone: 2036556633
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Upcoming Events
Saturday, 04 January, 2020
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM
The Trained Eye: The Art of Railroads & Stations 12:00 PM
Toys, Trains and Magnificent Trees: Illuminating Christmas at the Mansion 12:00 PM
Northern Lights at Mystic Aquarium 06:00 PM Sunday, 05 January, 2020
The Trained Eye: The Art of Railroads & Stations 12:00 PM
Toys, Trains and Magnificent Trees: Illuminating Christmas at the Mansion 12:00 PM Monday, 06 January, 2020
Maritime Garage Gallery Winter Exhibit 'Seeds of Peace' 09:00 AM
Gentle Yoga with Helena Svedin 09:30 AM Tuesday, 07 January, 2020
Maritime Garage Gallery Winter Exhibit 'Seeds of Peace' 09:00 AM
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020
Play With Your Food Lunchtime-Catered Playreadings 12:00 PM Thursday, 23 January, 2020
Play With Your Food Lunchtime-Catered Playreadings 12:00 PM Thursday, 16 January, 2020
The Growth of Trees: A Journey Through Time with Michael Wojtech 06:30 PM Thursday, 30 January, 2020
'Beatrix Farrand: American Landscapes' Documentary Film Screening 06:30 PM Thursday, 20 February, 2020
Disturbed Earth: A Natural History of the Potter's Field with JoeAnn Hart 06:30 PM Thursday, 19 March, 2020
Stamford Small Business Expo 10:00 AM Sunday, 19 April, 2020
Stamford Small Business Expo 10:00 AM Wednesday, 19 February, 2020
Stamford Small Business Expo 10:00 AM Tuesday, 19 May, 2020
Stamford Small Business Expo 10:00 AM Friday, 19 June, 2020
Stamford Small Business Expo 10:00 AM
Saturday, 04 January, 2020
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Tuesday, 07 January, 2020
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Wednesday, 08 January, 2020
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Thursday, 09 January, 2020
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Friday, 10 January, 2020
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Saturday, 11 January, 2020
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Tuesday, 14 January, 2020
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Wednesday, 15 January, 2020
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Thursday, 16 January, 2020
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Friday, 17 January, 2020
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM