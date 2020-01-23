The Future of Energy Medicine is Here, the Power of PEMF

Greg will share about PEMF and how it can assist with the osteogenic process and bone health. It will be followed by a q&a.

PEMF technologies emit electromagnetic fields at different wavelengths in order to stimulate and encourage your body’s natural recovery process. Consistent use of PEMF technology is strongly correlated with increased energy balance resulting from the integrated whole-body stimulation of the immune, metabolic, neurological, endocrine, circulatory and musculoskeletal systems. The results include increased energy and vitality, improved sleep, less stress, reduced pain and overall a greater enjoyment in life.

How are these different than x-ray and microwave fields?

According to Dave Asprey, of Bulletproof, “frequency and duration make all the difference.” The waves created by PEMF devices occur in brief bursts and are very low-frequency, like the electromagnetic waves found in nature. In fact, most waves involved in PEMF treatments have a lower frequency than you would be exposed to during a thunderstorm.

Dr. Greg Musser is the President of Swissbionic Solutions USA and has held the position since 2012. Swissbionic Solutions is the leader in pulsed magnetic field medical equipment manufacturing and distribution. Greg holds a Doctorate in Naturopathy from Trinity School of Natural Health. He focused his study on bio-electromagnetics, which deals with the interactions of electromagnetic fields and biological systems (Human, Animal, Plant). Along with Greg’s naturopathic education, Swiss Bionic Solutions has sent him to Washington, D.C, where he has been actively involved with the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed) to further SBS’s mission of educating and promoting pulsed magnetic fields for home use. AdvaMed is a trade association that leads the effort to advance medical technology in order to achieve healthier lives and healthier economies around the world.

