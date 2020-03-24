Event calendar brought to you by
Forest Days Spring Session
Forest Days is the Greenwich Botanical Center's rain-or-shire nature immersion program for kids age 3-5. It is designed to encourage children to grow socially, emotionally and physically through interest-led play and natural exploration. The spring session starts on 2/4. It goes by a weekly Tuesdays & Thursdays schedule. Registration is open until 1/13.
To register and for more information, please visit the event page:
https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/forestdays/forest-days-spring-2020-session/
Please note: Forest Days will not be meeting the weeks of Feb. 10th-14th and April 13-17
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020
12:15 PM - 02:45 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Tuesday, 04 February, 2020
Thursday, 06 February, 2020
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020
Thursday, 13 February, 2020
Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 View Series Overview
Contact:
Jennifer Butler
Phone: 203-869-9242
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020
Play With Your Food Lunchtime-Catered Playreadings 12:00 PM Thursday, 23 January, 2020
Play With Your Food Lunchtime-Catered Playreadings 12:00 PM Thursday, 16 January, 2020
The Growth of Trees: A Journey Through Time with Michael Wojtech 06:30 PM Thursday, 30 January, 2020
'Beatrix Farrand: American Landscapes' Documentary Film Screening 06:30 PM Thursday, 20 February, 2020
Disturbed Earth: A Natural History of the Potter's Field with JoeAnn Hart 06:30 PM Friday, 10 January, 2020
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Saturday, 11 January, 2020
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Tuesday, 14 January, 2020
Why 'Normal' is a Risk Factor for Disease 06:00 PM
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Sunday, 19 April, 2020
Stamford Small Business Expo 10:00 AM
Tuesday, 04 February, 2020
Forest Days Spring Session 12:15 PM Thursday, 06 February, 2020
Forest Days Spring Session 12:15 PM Tuesday, 11 February, 2020
Forest Days Spring Session 12:15 PM Thursday, 13 February, 2020
Forest Days Spring Session 12:15 PM Tuesday, 18 February, 2020
Forest Days Spring Session 12:15 PM Thursday, 20 February, 2020
Forest Days Spring Session 12:15 PM Tuesday, 25 February, 2020
Forest Days Spring Session 12:15 PM Thursday, 27 February, 2020
Forest Days Spring Session 12:15 PM Tuesday, 03 March, 2020
Forest Days Spring Session 12:15 PM Thursday, 05 March, 2020
Forest Days Spring Session 12:15 PM