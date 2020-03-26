Excellence in Education 2020

Show your support for students in Stamford Public Schools! Join us at SPEF’s Excellence in Education Awards, taking place Thursday, March 26th from 5:30 PM — 9:00 PM at the Stamford Marriott Hotel (Note new location!). This annual event brings together community members, corporations, school administrators, teachers, parents, and other nonprofit agencies to celebrate the power of public education for students and families in Stamford. The evening features a networking reception with a silent auction, musical performance, delicious hors d’oeuvres that are paired with specially-selected wine and beer, and, of course, the award ceremony. This year were proud to present the following awards: SPEF Leadership Award: Wendy Block and Vicki Carver, Impact Fairfield County SPEF Philanthropy Award: Pitney Bowes SPEF Educator Award: The winner is announced at the awards ceremony; educators are nominated by Parent-Teacher Organizations and the winner is selected by SPEF’s Board of Directors. Stamford Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year Award and Spotlight Winners: To Be Announced All proceeds from the event will benefit SPEF’s programs, including its nationally-recognized Stamford Mentoring Program.