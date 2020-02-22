Event calendar brought to you by

Happy Birthday, Beethoven

Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St
 Stamford, CT 06901

Website: Click to Visit

Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 7:30pm

Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 3pm

 Join us as we toast Beethoven on his 250th Birthday. Still the most celebrated composer, ever!

 Michael Stern, Music Director Designate

Pamela Frank, violin

Program:

Beethoven Overture to Coriolan

Beethoven Violin Concerto

Beethoven Symphony No. 7

 Learn more: Your ticket includes a FREE Behind the Baton talk one hour pre-concert with our conductor!

Just for kids: Your ticket includes FREE interactive MusiKids program on Sundays at 2pm for kids ages 5-12.

Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday!

Stamford’s Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic Street, Stamford Ct. 06901.

Call for best seats!  203.325.4466 or go to www.stamfordsymphony.org

* * * * The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County.  It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives.  The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.

Saturday, 22 February, 2020

Contact:

marketing

Phone: 2033251407

Cost:

Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.