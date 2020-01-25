Limelight Comedy at the Cafe Madrid

Limelight Comedy presents an evening of delicious food and comedy at the Cafe Madrid on January 25 at 8pm. The restaurant is located at 120 New Canaan Avenue in Norwalk. Doors open at 6:30pm.

Fantastic door prizes are available, and 100% of the ticket proceeds go directly to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Headlining the comedy extravaganza is Stacey Prussman. Stacey is a national headlining stand-up comic, radio host, actress, and public speaker. She has appeared numerous times on The Howard Stern Radio Show and is a guest host every Thursday on the popular Artie Lange podcast.

Also appearing is funnyman Paul Corrigan. Paul can be heard on the XM/Sirius radio Comedy channels, and he also performs regularly for homeless veterans at VA hospitals in New York.

The evening’s MC is James Murphy. James has performed at the Broadway Comedy Club and Gotham Comedy Club n New York.

Tickets for the show are $20 (plus two-drink minimum) and can be ordered at www.limelight comedy.com. The scrumptious all-you-can-eat buffet is $24.95 (tax and tip included). The two-drink minimum is waived if you eat dinner at the Cafe. The regular dinner menu is also available. Reservations can be made through the above website.

Limelight Entertainment LLC has been booking and promoting successful comedy shows for over ten years. They specialize in fundraisers, corporate events, and private parties.

For additional information please call Elliot Lawrence at 203-903-6538.