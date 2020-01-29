Super Bowl Ad Preview Party! Marketers Give a Sneak Peek

Want a sneak peek at this year's amazing Super Bowl ads? Don't miss the annual American Marketing Association party -- hosted at the Half Full Brewery in Stamford -- where we share beer, hors d'oeuvres, and expert panelists who will dissect the ad strategy behind this year's TV spot hits.

You'll see the TV ads before anyone, share some laughs, and learn the deeper strategy that makes Super Bowl spots tick!

Panelists include:

Bob Knorpp, director of strategic marketing and consulting, The Cool Beans Group. Bob leads one of the ad industry's top podcasts, The Beancast, and in his career has consulted with brands such as Visa, Mars, Capital One, and Novartis. He's an expert at assessing the strategy under the hood of advertising.

Kristien Del Ferraro, director, brand strategy & ideation at iHeartMedia / Premier Networks. Kristien is a marketing guru who connects strategy with entertainment, and has hobnobbed with celebrities such as Ryan Seacrest, Steve Harvey, Mario Lopez and Delilah. An expert in digital, social and broadcast, she'll connect the dots of how Super Bowl creative spots will ripple through culture.

Matt Ryan, CEO, Roth Ryan Hayes. Talk about expertise! Matt has consulted on digital innovation and business strategy for The National Football League and led creative strategy for brands such as BMW USA. Former chairman NY / global chief marketing officer for Havas Worldwide, he brings decades of knowledge to diagnose the question: What are this year's Super Bowl advertisers thinking?

Alicia Weaver, executive director, offline activation at Mediassociates. Alicia is an expert in television media planning, with 15 years' experience targeting TV spots for national brands. She'll assess the media placement and audience targeting strategy behind the Super Bowl communications. Because at the end of this game, it's all about reaching the right audience.

Are you coming? Don't miss this -- whether you're a marketer, an agency guru or just an advertising fan, this is the biggest and best event of our regional American Marketing Association season. Event is sponsored by the American Marketing Association Southern CT Chapter. AMA membership not required. Sponsored by Mediassociates, AlphaGraphics, Wunderland, Austin Lawrence and Think Altamira.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/super-bowl-ad-preview-party-marketers-give-a-sneak-peek-tickets-89138350205