Pancakes with Penguins at Mystic Aquarium

Your favorite Aquarium breakfast with a sweet twist! Waddle in to the Milne Ocean Science and Conservation Center where you’ll enjoy a breakfast catered by the all-new Ocean Blue Catering. Then, clear your plate to make room for the guest of honor; a resident African penguin! Meet this inspiring animal and its trainer all while learning about African penguins. Plus, craft your own ‘conservation’ heart to take home with you after breakfast!

Member $20.95/pp; Non-member $24.95/pp; 1 & under free.

*Limited availability. Ticket sales close 48 hours prior to event date; not available for purchase at the gate. Breakfast tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.

Explore the Aquarium after breakfast as you enter by the African penguin habitat just in time to watch them enjoy their morning meal!

Adult General Admission (ages 4 – 61) $25.00/pp

Senior General Admission (62+) $20.00/pp

Child General Admission (ages 3 – 13) $15.00/pp

2 & under free

**Same day general admission add-on must be purchased in conjunction with breakfast. Admission is non-refundable and non-transferable.