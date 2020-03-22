Join us at the beautiful Inn at Middletown for Columbus House's 18th Annual Chocolate to the Rescue and support our Middlesex Family Shelter while you: sample mouthwatering chocolate delicacies from local chocolatiers; bakeries, restaurants, and caterers; observe judging from a panel of culinary experts; bid on an array of silent auction items; vote for your favorite chocolate creation; and more!
