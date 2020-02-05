Starting the Spring Vegetable Garden

Join local horticulturist, Alan Gorkin of Sleepy Cat Farm for an informative class on sourcing the best vegetable varieties in our area as well as discussing planting space, saving vegetables, herbs and flowers, companion and succession planting.
Bring in one pan of your garden on graph paper if possible, using a 1/4 inch equals 1 inch scale. If you are just starting, we will assist either way.
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.