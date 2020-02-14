February Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT
The Geary Gallery
576 Boston Post Road Darien,
06820 USA
This February, the Geary Gallery of Darien is proud to present, “Reflections of Sea & Sky,” featuring the unique and meditative mixed media of Darien artist, Vicki French Smith. Her exhibit runs February 1 - 29 at the Geary Gallery, located at 576 Boston Post Road in Darien. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
