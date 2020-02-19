Event calendar brought to you by
Paint Night with Margery Scotti
Join us at the GBC for a fun night of socializing while Margery leads you step-by-step towards your own masterpiece.
Pre-registration required.
For tickets and more information, please visit the event page: https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/event/paint-night-with-margery/
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Contact:
Lisa Carmona
Phone: 203-869-9242
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
