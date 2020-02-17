Event calendar brought to you by

What the Heck is Osteostrong?!?!

Osteostrong Greenwich

10 Milbank Ave
 Greenwich, CT 06830

What the Heck is Osteostrong?!?! You'll finally figure it out!
About this Event

By now, you've heard of Osteostrong. You've heard claims that it's only a 15 minute session once a week or even that it's only 60 seconds! But, what exactly is it and how does it work??

Join Certified Session Coach and Health Coach Steve Putnam for a short presentation to learn about Osteostrong's life-changing technology and how it can help you and your loved ones.

Come and see how 60 seconds a week can reverse bone loss and reduce or even eliminate joint and back pain.

Presentation will be about 15 minutes followed by Q&A.

Membership discounts will be offered including 2 Free Weeks of Osteostrong!!

OPEN HOUSE STYLE, NO NEED TO REGISTER!!!

Monday, January 17th, 6:00PM at Osteostrong, 10 Milbank Ave, Greenwich

Be sure to bring your friends!!


REGISTER HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/what-the-heck-is-osteostrong-tickets-93154614961

Monday, 17 February, 2020

Contact:

Osteostrong Greenwich

Phone: 203.900.1661
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.