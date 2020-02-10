Art Exhibition: Industrially Inspired

January 30 - February 27, 2020

The CCSU Department of Art proudly presents its latest exhibition, “Industrially Inspired”, which highlights the work of Kenneth Baskin, Pedro Centeno, Chris D’Ambrose, Timothy Kowalcyk and Timothy See. This collection exemplifies industrially-inspired ceramic work by five artists whose manipulation of materials, scale and form resulted in the creation of three-dimensional trompe l’oeil – like works that fool viewers’ eyes.

A corresponding exhibition in the Inner Gallery, “Inspired by Industry”, consists of objects from the New Britain Industrial Museum that asks viewers to consider how historically functional objects can be viewed as aesthetically-interesting forms.