Event calendar brought to you by

Concert: Princeton University Footnotes

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum

295 West Ave
 Norwalk, CT 06850

Website: Click to Visit

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum in collaboration with the Princeton Alumni Association of Fairfield County will feature an a cappella concert by the Princeton University Footnotes. This past year, the Footnotes have performed internationally from London to Frankfurt, and nationally from New York to Nashville, including opening for Tim McGraw at the Beacon Theater in NYC June of 2019. The Footnotes’ original song from this album, “All I Ask for Is You,” was chosen to be on Varsity Vocals’ Best of Collegiate A Cappella 2020 Album.

Saturday, 21 March, 2020

Contact:

Charles Hill

Phone: 2038389799
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$15 Members, $20 Non-Members

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.