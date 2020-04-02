Event calendar brought to you by

Opening Reception – Exhibit: 'About Women'

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum

295 West Ave
 Norwalk, CT 06850

As women are finding their voices and making an impact throughout the professional world, the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum in collaboration with Silvermine Arts Center will celebrate women's artistic contributions by opening a new exhibition titled, About Women curated by Silvermine Gallery Director Roger MudreThe Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will host an opening reception for the new exhibition on April 2nd. Admission is free with RSVP.

Thursday, 02 April, 2020

Charles Hill

Free with RSVP

