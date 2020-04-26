'The Artistry of Afternoon Tea: Rituals, Etiquette, Food and Fashion' by Ellen Easton
Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum
295 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
Website: Click to Visit
Ellen Easton, author and leader in the lifestyle industry, is a renowned authority on the art of Afternoon Tea. On Sunday, April 26, 2020, 2-4 p.m., the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will feature Ms. Easton for an illustrated talk, demo, and book signing titled, The Artistry of Afternoon Tea: Rituals, Etiquette, Food and Fashion, sponsored by Bulova.com and whatscookingamerica.com. Ms. Easton is a consultant to the hospitality, food, retail and special event industries whose clients have included The Waldorf Astoria and Plaza hotels and Bergdorf Goodman. Please RSVP by Apr. 23, 2020
Sunday, 26 April, 2020
Contact:Charles Hill
Phone: 2038389799
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$20 members – $25 non-members
