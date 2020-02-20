Gallery Talk: 'New Britain's Industrial Past'

New Britain's Industrial Past

Join us at the CCSU art gallery for a lecture by Randy Judd. Mr. Judd, a docent at the New Britain Industrial Museum, will look at New Britain’s industrial past using objects currently on display in the “Inspired by Industry” exhibition at the CCSU Inner Art Gallery in Maloney Hall. This program will explore the rich and interesting history of the city as well as the important industrial foundation that was integral to the growth and development of New Britain.