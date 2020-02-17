Event calendar brought to you by
CAMP Presidents Day Party!
Here Ye Here Ye! Come celebrate Washington and Lincoln's birthday as we create a presidential piggy bank craft!
Who is this event for?
Presidential Pals of all ages
Why should I come?
To celebrate Life, Liberty and the pursuit of CAMPiness!
How long will it take?
About 45 minutes.
Monday, 17 February, 2020
10:15 AM - 11:00 AM
Contact:
Carlyn Thompson
Phone: (203) 490-6466
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020
Art Exhibition: Industrially Inspired 01:00 PM Thursday, 20 February, 2020
Disturbed Earth: A Natural History of the Potter's Field with JoeAnn Hart 06:30 PM Monday, 17 February, 2020
Art Exhibition: Industrially Inspired 01:00 PM Saturday, 22 February, 2020
Speed Friending All ages 06:30 PM Thursday, 20 February, 2020
Art Exhibition: Industrially Inspired 01:00 PM Saturday, 22 February, 2020
Speed Dating Stamford Ages 25-43 08:15 PM Sunday, 23 February, 2020
'Sylvia' at MTC! 08:00 PM Tuesday, 18 February, 2020
Art Exhibition: Industrially Inspired 01:00 PM Sunday, 26 April, 2020
14th Annual ARI of Connecticut, Inc. The 14th Annual Walk for Independence 10:00 AM Saturday, 29 February, 2020
Find Balance Through Ayurveda with Ruchi Shah: An Introduction. 10:00 AM
Monday, 02 March, 2020
Chair Yoga with Helena Svedin 10:45 AM
Vinyasa based on the principles of Embodyoga 11:30 AM Monday, 09 March, 2020
Gentle Yoga with Helena Svedin 09:30 AM
Chair Yoga with Helena Svedin 10:45 AM
Vinyasa based on the principles of Embodyoga 11:30 AM Tuesday, 10 March, 2020
Nature's Best Hope: An Evening with Doug Tallamy 08:00 PM Thursday, 20 February, 2020
Gallery Talk: 'New Britain's Industrial Past' 03:00 PM Saturday, 14 March, 2020
Healing with Spices: An Ayurvedic Workshop with Ruchi Shah 11:00 AM Monday, 16 March, 2020
Gentle Yoga with Helena Svedin 09:30 AM Monday, 17 February, 2020
CAMP Presidents Day Party! 10:15 AM