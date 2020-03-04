Event calendar brought to you by

Special Education Transition Program Panel at the Stamford JCC

Stamford JCC

1035 Newfield Avenue
 Stamford, 06905
USA

The Stamford JCC Special Needs/Inclusion Department is hosting a forum for parents “Special Education Forum: Exploring Transition Programs for College & Career Paths” on March 4th  7:00 p.m. at the Stamford JCC, located at 1035 Newfield Avenue in Stamford, CT. Parents will learn about postsecondary transition programs for students with special needs. This event is free and open to the public.

 

To register, please contact Rachel Berliner, Public Relations Assistant at Law Office of Lawrence Berliner at rachel@berlinerspecialedlaw.com or (203)-255-0582.

 

Panel speakers:

Lawrence Berliner, CT special education law attorney, Westport, CT 

 

Franklin Learning Institute (part of Franklin Academy, East Haddam, CT): 

Kinsley Rausch Sanders, Dean of Transitional Services 

Jennifer Dziekan, College Transition Advisor 

 

Westport College Prep, Wilton, CT:

Lauren McBeth, Executive Director 

Dr. Dawn Matera, Co-Founder 

 

Winston Transitions (part of Winston Preparatory Schools, New York City):

John Civita, Head of School 

Lauren Kellner, Admissions Director

Wednesday, 04 March, 2020

Contact:

Rachel Berliner

Phone: (203)-255-0582

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.