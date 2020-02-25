Event calendar brought to you by
Grab your beads and get ready to march as we make custom masks fit for a KING!
Who is this event for?
Mardi Gras maniacs ages 2+
Why should I come?
Grab your beads and get ready to march as we make custom masks fit for a KING!
How long will it take?
About 45 minutes.
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020
04:45 PM - 05:30 PM
Contact:
Carlyn Thompson
Phone: 2034906466
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Monday, 24 February, 2020
What the Heck is Osteostrong?!?! 06:00 PM Friday, 06 March, 2020
4th Annual Comedy Night 06:30 PM Wednesday, 26 February, 2020
Seed Starting with Director of Horticulture, Lisa Beebe 11:00 AM Wednesday, 04 March, 2020
Special Education Transition Program Panel at the Stamford JCC 07:00 PM Saturday, 29 February, 2020
Find Balance Through Ayurveda with Ruchi Shah: An Introduction. 10:00 AM Monday, 24 February, 2020
Art Exhibition: Industrially Inspired 01:00 PM Friday, 28 February, 2020
Qigong with Donna Bunte of Donna Bunte Whole Health 10:00 AM
Spring is Around the Corner with GBC Youth Coordinator, Jen Behette 07:00 PM Tuesday, 10 March, 2020
Nature's Best Hope: An Evening with Doug Tallamy 08:00 PM Monday, 09 March, 2020
Vinyasa based on the principles of Embodyoga 11:30 AM
Saturday, 28 March, 2020
Woman Suffrage Centennial Symposium 02:00 PM Tuesday, 25 February, 2020
CAMP Mardi Gras Masks! 04:45 PM Monday, 16 March, 2020
Chair Yoga with Helena Svedin 10:45 AM Saturday, 14 March, 2020
Pizza with Penguins at Mystic Aquarium 06:30 PM Monday, 16 March, 2020
Vinyasa based on the principles of Embodyoga 11:30 AM Saturday, 14 March, 2020
Friendly Feud All ages 06:30 PM
Speed Dating Stamford Ages 30s & 40's 08:15 PM Monday, 24 February, 2020
What the Heck is Osteostrong?!?! 06:00 PM Wednesday, 04 March, 2020
Special Education Transition Program Panel at the Stamford JCC 07:00 PM Friday, 06 March, 2020
4th Annual Comedy Night 06:30 PM