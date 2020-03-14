Friendly Feud All ages

Event calendar brought to you by
Northern Lights (Mariott)
Northern Lights (Mariott)
243 Tresser Blvd Stamford, CT
06901
USA
THIS EVENT IS NOT MEANT TO BE AGE SPECIFIC OR GENDER BALANCED. Enjoy a fun event, meet others and try to guess the top survey answers!"
Coming Alone?
No problem! Part of the fun is meeting new people. We will put you on a team with other Feud Fans Fans!
How it works
We will have 4-6 teams and approximately 5 rounds. Work with your team-mates to get the most #1 answers to the survey questions and you are eligible to win some great prizes at the end of the event.
Saturday, 14 March, 2020
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM
Contact:
Jay Rosensweig
Phone: 05169089638
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
